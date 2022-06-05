हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jan Samarth Portal launch on June 6: All you need to know about platform for credit linked schemes

PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan here on June 6 (Monday). 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan here on June 6 (Monday), and launch the national portal for credit linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. This `Iconic Week` is being celebrated as part of the `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` (AKAM) from June 6 to June 11.

"Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal linking Government credit schemes. It`s a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders. The main purpose of Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end to end coverage of all the linked schemes," the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years.

He will also release a special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons. Also Read: Pakistan gives shock to China, imposes 10% duty on Chinese petroleum imports: Report

The programme will also be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue. Also Read: iPhone 13 at just Rs 2,341 a month without exchange! Check offer details on Apple smartphone

