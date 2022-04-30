PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate joint conference of CMs, Chief Justices today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts on Saturday (April 30, 2022) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts will also be addressed by Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

The first Chief Justices' conference was held in November 1953 and till date 38 such conferences have been organised. The last Conference was held in the year 2016.

Both the Chief Justices' conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years, at the initiative of the CJI Ramana.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana chaired the 39th conference of Chief Justices of various High Courts of the country.

In the conference CJI Ramana highlighting the issue of vacancies and said, "Due to our collective efforts, we could fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts, in less than a year. We are expecting 50 more appointments. This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted co-operation and commitment to the institution."

CJI Ramana also expresses happiness about the response from some of the High Courts, which according to him, has been extremely encouraging.

(With ANI inputs)

