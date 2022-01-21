हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple today
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 21, 2022) is scheduled to inaugurate the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat at 11:00 am via video conferencing. 

According to the release issued by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) on Thursday, the inauguration will be followed by PM Modi`s address on the occasion. 

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister took it to Twitter to make an announcement for the same. "At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st January, would be inaugurating a new Circuit House at Somnath. It is situated near the Temple and will benefit many pilgrims," PM Modi tweeted. 

Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple. The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple, the PMO said.

The release also added that the temple is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc. The landscaping has been done in such a manner that a sea view is available from every room. 

