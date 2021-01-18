PM Narendra Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; second prime minister to hold post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the world-famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, becoming the second PM to hold the post. PM Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, was elected to the top post unanimously, an office-bearer of the shrine management body said.

After former PM Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi is the second Prime Minister who has been appointed the chairman of the temple trust. As per trust records, PM Modi has become the eighth chairman of the trust.

Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated PM Modi.

Heartiest congratulations to PM Sh @narendramodi Ji on becoming the president of Somnath Temple Trust. A perennial source of inspiration for millions of Hindus since time immemorial, the ancient temple is a symbol of resilience & divinity in modern India.@Somnath_Temple pic.twitter.com/Fng6sfd6wG — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 18, 2021

जिस सोमनाथ मंदिर की रक्षा के लिए कई लोगों ने अपने जीवन का बलिदान दिया,जिसका जीणोद्धार रानी अहिल्याबाई द्वारा व पुनर्निर्माण सरदार पटेल साहब द्वारा हुआ, उस सोमनाथ ट्रस्टके चेयरमैन बनने के लिए प्रधानमंत्रीश्री @narendramodiजी को अभिनंदन।मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में मंदिरका गौरव और बढ़ेगा। — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) January 18, 2021

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacant after the death of the incumbent, former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, in October 2020. Patel had served as the chairman for 16 years (2004-2020).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the trustees of the Somnath Temple Trust, was appointed the new chairman during a virtual meeting of trustees held today," said Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri. "The post was lying vacant since the death of Keshubhai," Laheri told reporters here after the online meeting on Monday evening.

Other trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia. "While Shah proposed the name of PM Modi as chairman, I seconded it and the other trustees then unanimously elected the PM as the new chairman. The trustees would hold another meeting to discuss future plans," Laheri added.

As per the records, Desai had served as the chairman between 1967 and 1995.