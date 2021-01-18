हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; second prime minister to hold post

Narendra Modi became the second Prime Minister to hold the post.

PM Narendra Modi named Somnath Temple trust chairman; second prime minister to hold post
Play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust which manages the world-famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan town in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district, becoming the second PM to hold the post. PM Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust, was elected to the top post unanimously, an office-bearer of the shrine management body said.

After former PM Morarji Desai, Narendra Modi is the second Prime Minister who has been appointed the chairman of the temple trust. As per trust records, PM Modi has become the eighth chairman of the trust.

Several leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated PM Modi.

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacant after the death of the incumbent, former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, in October 2020. Patel had served as the chairman for 16 years (2004-2020).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the trustees of the Somnath Temple Trust, was appointed the new chairman during a virtual meeting of trustees held today," said Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri. "The post was lying vacant since the death of Keshubhai," Laheri told reporters here after the online meeting on Monday evening.

Other trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia. "While Shah proposed the name of PM Modi as chairman, I seconded it and the other trustees then unanimously elected the PM as the new chairman. The trustees would hold another meeting to discuss future plans," Laheri added.

As per the records, Desai had served as the chairman between 1967 and 1995.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiSomnath TempleSomnath Temple Trust
Next
Story

CBSE to hold online exams for classes 9, 11? Know fact here
  • 1,05,71,773Confirmed
  • 1,52,419Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP leaders?