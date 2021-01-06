हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on January 7; check details

PM Modi will also flag off world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km long Container Train hauled by electric traction.   

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on January 7; check details
File Photo (PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 306 km Rewari-Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on Thursday (January 7, 2021). He will dedicate the Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the nation via video conferencing at 11 AM.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the world's first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 km long Container Train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh during the event.

"Governors and Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana along with Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal will also be present at the occasion," informed the Prime Minister's Office.

Details of the Rewari-Madar Section of WDFC:

The Rewari - Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is situated in Haryana (approx. 79 Km, in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts) and Rajasthan (approx. 227 km, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts). It consists of nine newly built DFC stations in which six are crossing stations viz. New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh while the other three in Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations.

The opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in Rewari – Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana and will also enable better usage of the container depot of CONCOR at Kathuwas. This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej situated in Gujarat.

With the inauguration of this section, seamless connectivity between the WDFC and EDFC will be achieved. Earlier the 351-km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of the EDFC  was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on 29th December 2020.

Details of the Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation:

Double Stack Long Haul Container Train Operation will have an enhanced axle load of 25 tons.  It has been designed for DFCCIL by RDSO’s wagon department. Trial runs of BLCS-A and BLCS-B wagon prototypes have been completed. The design will maximize capacity utilization and uniformly distributed and point loading. These wagons on a long-haul double-stack container train on the WDFC can carry four times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways.

DFCCIL will run freight trains at the maximum speed of 100 km/per hour as against the current maximum speed of 75 kmph on Indian Railway tracks whereas the average speed of freight trains will also be increased from existing speed of 26 kmph on Indian Railways lines to 70 kmph on DFC.

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiHaryanaRajasthan
