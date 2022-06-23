NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vanijya Bhawan, launch NIRYAT portal today - Details here

PM Modi will address a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan, the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 06:53 AM IST
  • PM is scheduled to inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan today.
  • PM Modi will address a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan.
  • PM will also launch a new portal-- National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT) on Thursday.

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vanijya Bhawan, launch NIRYAT portal today - Details here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday (June 23, 2022) at 10:30 am in the national capital. The Vanijya Bhawan, which is constructed near the India Gate, is designed as a smart building which incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving. It will serve as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two Departments under the Ministry, that is, the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister`s Office, the prime minister will also launch a new portal-- National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).

NIRYAT is developed as a one-stop platform for the stakeholders to get all the necessary information related to India`s foreign trade.

Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi. 

(With agency inputs)

Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiPM ModiVanijya BhawanNIRYATforeign tradeDepartment for Promotion of Industry and Internal TradeIndia Gate

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests