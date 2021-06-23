PM Narendra Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday (June 24, 2021) via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office informed that the interaction will begin at 11 AM. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will also be present on the occasion.

Earlier on June 22, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre virtually inaugurated the Toycathon 2021 grand finale.

Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Irani marked the moment as historical where the nations first toy hackathon is being dedicated to the world. She emphasized that the toys have a huge impact on the psychomotor abilities of children, impact their memory skill and generate huge responsibility towards ensuring the future autonomy of the child.

The Toycathon 2021 has been jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE on January 5 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

"Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The grand finale will have teams with digital toy ideas due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

