PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees at 4 PM Today

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 to 11 children on Monday, including a Mallakhamb player, a singer with a bone condition, and a YouTuber.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 10:11 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Tuesday. He will meet the young heroes at 4 pm at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery.

Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate.This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2023. The awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to 11 States and Union Territories. 

