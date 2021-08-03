PM Narendra Modi to interact with the beneficiaries of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat on Tuesday (August 3).

During this, many issues related to this will be discussed. The PM might also highlight all the benefits of this scheme to raise awareness about it.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to start the discussion from 12:30 pm onwards through video conferencing.

During this, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel will also be present there. The government is also making various efforts to make the scheme available to more people who need it.

To create more awareness about the scheme, a public participation program is being started in the state. This will make it easier for the common people to understand this scheme in a better way.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 80 crore people in the country will continue to get free ration till November 2021.

This proposal was approved in the meeting of the Union Cabinet on June 23.

Under the scheme, the period of getting free ration has been extended to 5 months. Under the earlier scheme, poor families were to get free ration till June 2021.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 5 kg free food grains are provided to poor families.

The target is to give the benefit of this scheme to 80 crore people of the country. In addition to the fixed quota available on the ration card, this 5 kg grain is given free of cost. The government started this scheme due to the COVID crisis in the nation.

