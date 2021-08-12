हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with women SHG members today, will participate in 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad'

Prime Minister will release a handbook on the universalisation of farm livelihoods during the event. Additionally, a compilation of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country will also be shared.

PM Narendra Modi to interact with women SHG members today, will participate in &#039;Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with women Self Help Group (SHG) members promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and participate in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’ today (August 12, 2021) at 12:30 pm. The Prime Minister will interact with the women via video conferencing on Thursday.

"India has a large number of Self-Help Groups which are making monumental contributions to women empowerment. Will take part in the `Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad`. During the programme, I would get the opportunity to interact with women SHG members. Developmental assistance to various SHGs will also be released. This will give impetus to the working of these groups and enable more women to contribute towards national welfare," tweeted Prime Minister Modi

As per the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will release a handbook on the universalisation of farm livelihoods during the event. Additionally, the event will also witness a compilation of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country.

The PMO statement added that PM Modi will release capitalization support funds to the tune of Rs 1,625 crore to over 4 lakh SHGs, adding that he will also release Rs 25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Rs 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the Mission.

DAY-NRLM aims to mobilize rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods and improve their incomes and quality of life, stated PMO.

Most of Mission`s interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs) - Krishi Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, Banking Correspondent Sakhis etc. 

