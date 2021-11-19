PM Narendra Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 6,250 in UP today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the districts of Uttar Pradesh and will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6250 crore on Friday (November 19, 2021).

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba in a significant initiative to alleviate water distress at around 2:45 pm. These development projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much-needed relief to the farmers in the region.

These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

"The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in the irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region," the PMO said in a statement.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme and will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

"I will be in Mahoba and Jhansi tomorrow, 19th November to inaugurate various development projects which will benefit the Bundelkhand region. This includes key projects relating to overcoming the problems of water shortage," PM Modi tweeted.

The programme in Jhansi will be very special for our defence sector. Numerous projects will be launched during the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ These projects are aimed at boosting our security apparatus and making India Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2021

PM Modi will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi today. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres.

The park will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Additionally, PM Modi will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Jhansi today. The ceremony will be held as part of Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv at Jhansi on 19 Nov 2021.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV