PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate global innovation summit of pharma sector, deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector on Thursday (November 18, 2021). A press release from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) stated that the event will take place at 4 PM via video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also attend the event. The First Global Innovation Summit is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategize priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India.

As per the PMO release the event will also highlight the opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has huge growth potential.

The First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector will be a two-day affair with 12 Sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure.

The summit will also witness the participation of leading members from domestic and global Pharma Industries, officials, investors and researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, John Hopkins Institute, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes.

Additionally, on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi will also deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue and speak on the theme of India`s technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The dialogue will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe will also deliver a keynote address at the event.

