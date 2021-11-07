हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for expansion of two Pandharpur highways on Nov 8

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray will be present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for expansion of two Pandharpur highways on Nov 8
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) on Monday (November 8) at 3:30 PM via video conferencing.

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray will be present on the occasion.

 “About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6690 crore and about Rs 4400 crore respectively,” said PMO in a statement.

Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees, said PMO.

During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation more than 223 Km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Modinational highwayUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

TMC urges Centre to extend free ration scheme for 6 more months

Must Watch

PT8M53S

Salman Khan’s first co-star, Bhagyashree feature in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15