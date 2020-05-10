PM Narendra Modi to meet CMs tomorrow, review India's progress in containing COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of various states via video conference on Monday (May 11) afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office said. According to reports, the Prime Minister will review India’s progress in containing coronavirus disease while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

The Prime Minister is also expected to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown and will take feedback from states on further easing restrictions on economic activities. Discussions are also expected to take place on tackling the coronavirus pandemic in containment zones.

Apart from PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along some other senior officials are expected to be present at the meet.

This will be the fifth meeting of the PM Modi with the Chief Ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

On May 10, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 62,939 while fatalities rose to 2,109.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and later to May 17.