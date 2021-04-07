हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to meet President of Seychelles, inaugurate several projects on April 8

The event will feature a joint e-inauguration of new Magistrates’ Court Building in Seychelles

PM Narendra Modi to meet President of Seychelles, inaugurate several projects on April 8
File photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday (April 7) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a high-level virtual event with the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan on April 8.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a range of Indian projects in Seychelles, news agency ANI reported.

The event will feature a joint e-inauguration of new Magistrates’ Court Building in Seychelles, handing over of fast patrol vessels to Seychelles Coast Guard, handing over of a 1 MW Solar Power Plant and inauguration of 10 high impact community development projects.

The official site of the Prime Minister added that the new Magistrates’ Court Building in the capital city Victoria, is India’s first major civil infrastructure project in Seychelles built with grant assistance. 

The Magistrates’ Court building which is expected to enhance the capacity of the Seychelles judicial system and aid in better delivery of judicial services to the people of Seychelles. 

The modern and fully equipped naval ship, 50-m Fast Patrol Vessel, has been made in India by GRSE, Kolkata, and is being gifted to Seychelles under Indian grant assistance to strengthen its maritime surveillance capabilities. 

The 1 MW ground-mounted Solar power plant at the Romainville Island of Seychelles has been completed as part of the ‘Solar PV Democratization Project’ and is being implemented in Seychelles by the Government of India. 

At the event PM Modi will also hand over 10 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) implemented by the High Commission of India in collaboration with local bodies, educational and vocational institutions. 

PM Modi’s official site also mentioned that Seychelles occupies a central place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ - ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’. 

The inauguration of these key projects will demonstrate India’s privileged and time-tested role as a reliable partner of Seychelles.

