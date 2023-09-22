PM Narendra Modi To Meet 'Team G20', Host Gala Dinner At Bharat Mandapam

NEW DELHI: In a gesture of appreciation for their unwavering commitment and pivotal role in ensuring the success of the recent G20 Summit held under India's presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam on Friday. During this gathering, the Prime Minister will also host a grand dinner to honour all those instrumental in the smooth execution of the G20 Summit. Approximately 3,000 individuals are expected to participate in this event.

The attendees will represent a diverse array of professionals, including approximately 700 staff from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 300 from Delhi Police, Special Protection Group (SPG), Rajghat, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indian Air Force (IAF), and other relevant departments. Additionally, ministers and senior officials from various departments will be present. Following the interaction, PM Modi is anticipated to address the gathering, followed by a group photograph.

It was previously reported that several outstanding Delhi Police personnel from various departments and districts would be special guests at this event. The gathering will take place at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) within the esteemed Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit 2023 unfolded.

Reports also indicated that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was tasked with providing the names of officers who demonstrated exceptional dedication from each district during the summit.

This marks a significant occasion as the Prime Minister of India has extended an invitation for the first time to officials and diligent police personnel whose relentless efforts ensured the success of the G20 Summit 2023. The two-day summit, graced by more than 30 global leaders, concluded on September 10.

Delhi Police were entrusted with the crucial responsibility of overseeing outer security measures for the high-profile G20 Summit that took place in the national capital on September 9 and 10, effectively transforming the city into a fortress.

Securing the G20 Summit presented an unprecedented challenge due to the gathering of world leaders in Delhi. However, the Delhi Police showcased their competence and professionalism.

Collaborating seamlessly, various divisions of the Delhi Police ensured the G20 Summit proceeded without any disruptions, welcoming leaders from over 31 states. The extensive security planning for the summit commenced in September of the preceding year.

More than 30,000 Delhi Police personnel were deployed throughout the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas, with over 2,000 strategically positioned within Bharat Mandapam, including armed and unarmed officers.

The effective communication and coordination of the Delhi Police facilitated the timely arrival of 31 state leaders at the Summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, from their respective hotels. The Delhi Police also ensured the smooth implementation of protocols for G20 delegates.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police's traffic department efficiently managed traffic flow throughout the national capital during the G20 Summit. Prime Minister Modi's dinner for the Delhi Police serves as a motivational gesture, recognizing their invaluable contributions and preparing them for the seamless execution of future high-profile events.

The security measures for the event encompassed the deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialized units such as canine squads and mounted police. The summit, hosted under India's presidency of the G20, was attended by over 40 heads of state and delegates from across the world.