Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to perform ground-breaking ceremony for Ahmedabad, Surat metro projects on January 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on January 18. The event will take place at 10.30 am via video conferencing. 

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister will be present on the occasion. The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities.

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II: Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kms long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kms long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kms long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

Surat Metro Rail Project: Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. Corridor-1 is 21.61 km long and is from Sarthana to Dream City. Corridor-2 is 18.74 km long and is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project Rs 12,020 crores.

