PM Narendra Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, and deliver a keynote address around 7 pm at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 via video conferencing here on Friday (March 5), according to an official release by the PMO.

Founded in 1983 by Dr Daniel Yergin, the CERAWeek has been organized in Houston in March every year since 1983 and is considered the world`s premier annual energy platform.

The CERAWeek 2021 is being convened virtually from March 1 to March 5.

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016. It recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship, the PMO noted.