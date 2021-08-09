हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM-KISAN

PM Narendra Modi to release 9th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme today

PM Narendra Modi will release the next installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today at 12:30 PM. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 9, 2021) will release the next installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing at 12:30 PM. "This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," read the official release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

It is to be noted that the PM-KISAN scheme provides a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year to the eligible beneficiary farmer families. This amount is payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.

The fund from the PM-KISAN scheme is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. So far, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.39 crores has been transferred to beneficiaries' accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme. 

As per an ANI report, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion. Earlier, on May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme via video conferencing.

Additionally, As per a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, PM Modi will also chair the high-level open debate on `Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation` todaty at United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The MEA statement said that the meeting will be held via video conferencing at 5.30 pm IST. 

The meeting will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain. PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate, the statement said.

