PM Kisan Yojana’s 9th installment will be credited next week! Check if your name is on the list

New Delhi: The wait for the 9th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana is about to end, as the Central government will start sending the money in the accounts of registered farmers from August 9. For those uninitiated, the Central government gives Rs 6000 in a year to each registered farmer under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme aimed at improving the financial conditions of the farmers.

The Centre gives Rs 6,000 in three instalments of Rs 2,000 in a year. Each instalment is received by the farmers in a gap of about four months. The first instalment is usually sent between 1 April to 31 July, the second instalment from 1 August to 30 November and the third instalment from 1 December to 31 March.

However, at times, the instalment of many farmers get stuck due to some errors such as issues with the Aadhaar number or bank account details. For instance, lakhs of farmers across the country are yet to receive their last instalment.

In such as situation, it is very important for a farmer on what to do next to receive the instalments. Farmers can easily check their names on the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list from the safety and comfort of their homes.

If you're a farmer registered under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then you can check your name in the list online on the official website of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to find out whether you'll receive the instalment or not.

Here’s how to check your name in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list:

1. Visit the official website of PM Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

2. Select the option of 'Farmers Corner' on the right side.

3. Click on the option of 'Beneficiary List'.

4. On the new page, fill in your state, district, sub-district, block and village details.

5. After this click on ‘Get Report’ button.

6. You will get the complete list of beneficiaries, and you can check if your name is there or not.