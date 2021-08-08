PM Narendra Modi to release next installment of PM-Kisan on August 9

New Delhi: An official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Narendra Modi will release the next installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on August 9 at 12:30 PM.

"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," read the official release by the PMO.

It is to be noted that the PM-KISAN scheme provides a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year to the eligible beneficiary farmer families. This amount is payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each.

The fund from the PM-KISAN scheme is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. So far, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.39 crores has been transferred to beneficiaries' accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme.

As per a ANI report, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Earlier, on May 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme via video conferencing.

(With ANI inputs)

