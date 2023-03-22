PM Narendra Modi To Review Covid-19 Situation Today Amid Spike In New Cases

New Delhi: Amid a daily spike in new cases of coronavirus infections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid-19 situation with health ministers of several states and UTs and top medical experts on Wednesday evening. It may be noted the Prime Minister had on several occasions in past reviewed the Covid-19 situation and urged the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the deadly virus, which is believed to have originated from China's Wuhan.

During today's meeting, scheduled to begin around 4.30 PM, the PM will review the situation and public health preparedness to tackle the spread of the virus, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting at 4:30pm today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness. pic.twitter.com/oUyrDAjxzR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

India, meanwhile, recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths with one each reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118). The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 92.05 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 1,03,831 being tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.