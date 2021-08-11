PM Narendra Modi to take part in 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad' on August 12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad' on Thursday (August 12 2021). The Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that the video conference event will begin at 12:30 PM. PM Modi will interact with women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

During the event, a compendium of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country, along with a handbook on universalization of farm livelihoods will also be released by PM Modi, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to release capitalization support funds worth Rs 1,625 crore to over four lakh SHGs. He will also release Rs 25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Rs 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the Mission.

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Prahlad Singh Patel will also be present during the virtual event.

This is to be noted that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission aims at mobilizing rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life. According to PMO, most of Mission's interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs) – Krishi Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, Banking Correspondent Sakhis etc.

