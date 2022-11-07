topStoriesenglish
PM Narendra Modi to unveil logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency on Nov 8

India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1 following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: As India is all set to assume the  G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India`s G20 Presidency on Tuesday (November 8). According to the press release by PIB, PM will unveil the G20 logo, theme and website virtually at 4.30 pm on November 8. "Logo, theme and website to reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world," states the PMO press release.

The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance, a PMO further stated. 

"Guided by the Prime Minister`s vision, India`s foreign policy has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage," the release stated.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the G20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the most high-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

