New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday (September 8, 2022). PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate today. The Culture Ministry informed that a team of sculptors spent 26,000 man-hours of "intense artistic endeavour" to carve a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 ft. will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas by PM Modi to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

According to an official statement, the grand statue of Netaji is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Arun Yogiraj.

"The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation`s indebtedness to him," said the statement.

The officials also informed that PM Modi’s arrival at the canopy for the unveiling of the statue of Netaji will be heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala`s traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda, while the unveiling of the statue of Netaji would be accompanied by the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhaye jaa, the traditional INA song.

It may be noted that a 100 feet long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this monolithic granite stone to travel the 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi.

"To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestra Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, would be showcased on the Kartvya Path. A glimpse of the same would be shown to the Prime Minster on the step Amphitheatre near India Gate by around 30 artists who will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam and dummy horse with live music by Nashik Dhol Pathik Tasha and Drums. Mangalgaan penned by Padma Bhushan Pt. Shrikrishna Ratanjankarji on the auspicious occasion of the 1st Independence Day of India in 1947 is being presented by Pt. SuhasVashi along with a team of singers and musicians. Ashish Keskar will be the music director for the presentation," the statement informed.

On the occasion, the Culture Ministry will also put up a special 10-minute Drone Show on Netaji`s life would be projected at India Gate at 08.00 pm on September 9, 10, and 11. Additionally, a cultural festival would commence at 08.45 PM on Thursday after the main function and will also continue on September 9, 10, and 11 from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Both the cultural festival and the drone show would be open to public with free entry.

