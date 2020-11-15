हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to unveil 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan on November 16

PM Narendra Modi will unveil 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj.

PM Narendra Modi to unveil 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan on November 16
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, on Monday (November 16, 2020).

PM Modi will unveil the statue at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. It is being installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu ie 8 metals, with copper being the major constituent.

Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj who was born in 1870 led his life as a Jain Saint working to spread the message of Lord Mahavira. 

He also worked for the welfare of masses, the spread of education, eradication of social evils, wrote poetry, essays, devotional hymns, stavans and gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi. 

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiRajasthan
