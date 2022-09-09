NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate 'Centre - State Science Conclave' on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:41 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate 'Centre - State Science Conclave' on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing. 

In line with the Prime Minister`s relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, the first-of-its-kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation ecosystem across the country.The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad.

It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers` income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country`s future economy.

The first-of-its-kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Science and Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students. 

Live Tv

Narendra ModiPrime Minister ModiPM ModiCentre-State Science ConclaveAhmedabad

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children