PM Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya on Wednesday

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate an intersection here named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary, officials said.

The intersection, 'Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha', at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore, the officials said on Monday.

A 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection, they said.

The intersection will be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers. It is the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, they added.

Modi will virtually inaugurate the intersection on September 28 on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Mangeshkar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event in person, the officials said.

Satyendra Singh, secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority, which is managing the project, told PTI that Rs 7.9 crore has been spent on developing the intersection which is one of the greatest projects of Ayodhya.

He said the giant veena has been made by Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar, who took two months to make it.

"The beautifully designed veena has a picture of Saraswati, the goddess of music, engraved on it," he added.

Singh visited Mumbai on Saturday as a special representative of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to extend an invitation to the late singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar and other family members for the inaugural ceremony.