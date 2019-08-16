PM Narendra Modi to visit Bhutan on August 17; here is his full schedule

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhutan for an official two-day visit from August 17 to 18, with MoUs set to be signed between the two countries in fields like education amongst others during this period.

There are five inaugurations which are expected to take place which includes the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu. On August 17, PM Modi will arrive at the Paro International Airport and from there he will proceed to the Semtokha Dzong.

He will also be accorded the Guard of Honour when he visits the Tashichhodzong during the same day. The Prime Minister will later meet the King of Bhutan, or the `Druk Gyalpo`, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Dzong.

There are meetings which are scheduled to be held at the Gyalyong Tshokhang, which will be followed by the signing of MoUs. PM Modi will further be a part of the Chhipdrel Procession set to be held in his honour.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the students of the Royal University of Bhutan on the second day of his visit and further visiting the National Memorial Chorten. He will finally depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday after wrapping up the visit.

Here is PM Modi's Bhutan schedule for August 17:

-1130 hrs - Arrival at Paro International Airport

-1440 hrs - Arrive Tashichhodzong Palace

- Chhipdrel Procession and Welcome ceremony

-1510 hrs - Audience with His Majesty the King of Bhutan

-1610 hrs- Meeting with Prime Minister (Dr.) Lotay Tshering of Bhutan

Venue: Gyalyong Tshogkhang (Parliament)

-1700 hrs - Visit Semtokha Dzong

- Unveiling of the Inauguration/dedication plaque for MHEP

- Launch of Stamps to commemorate 5 decades of India-Bhutan Hydropower Cooperation

- Launch of RuPay Card

- Unveiling of the Inauguration Plaque of the Ground Station for South Asian Satellite

- Unveiling of E-plaque of the interconnection between NKNE - DrukREN

- Exchange of MOUs

- Press Statements

- Planting of tree sapling at Semtokha Dzong

-1815 hrs - Audience with H.M. the Fourth Druk Gyalpo

(Venue: Hotel Taj Tashi)

-2000 hrs - Banquet Dinner hosted by Prime Minister (Dr.) Lotay Tshering of Bhutan