New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 26, 2022) for their 20th-anniversary celebrations and graduation programme. PM Modi is scheduled to address students and award medals to scholars of excellence, plant samples, unveil a commemorative plaque and release ISB MyStam and Special Cover at the event. The Cyberabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions ahead of PM Modi’s visit. The diversions will be in place from around 1 pm to 5 pm today.

The police has advised the offices located between Gachibowli stadium to IIIT junction, IIIT junction to Wipro junction, and IIIT junction to Gachibowli to stagger their work timings accordingly or switch to working from home to avoid inconvenience.

The police also informed that the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on these roads. Commuters have been asked to take the following alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Check Cyberabad traffic police’s advisory here:

Traffic from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally may take diversion at Gachibowli Junction Right turn Botanical garden – Left turn Kondapur area hospital Masjid Banda left turn- Masjid banda Kaman right turn – HCU Depot road Lingampally Road.

Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli may take diversion at HCU Depot- Left turn Masjid banda Kaman- left turn- Masjid Banda – Kondapur area hospital -Botanical garden – Right turn- Gachibowli Junction.

Traffic from Wipro towards Lingampally may take diversion at Wipro Junction -Left turn Q city- Gowlidoddi – Gopanpally X road – Right turn – HCU Back gate Nallagandla Lingampally Road.

Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Wipro Junction Right turn Fairfield hotel Nanakramguda Rotary -left turn ORR road – L& T Towers Gachibowli Junction.

Traffic from Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at Cable Bridge up Ramp Road No. 45 Ratnadeep – Madhapur L&O PS Cyber towers- HITEX – Kothaguda – Botanical Gachibowli Junction.

PM Modi will address the students of both the schools in Hyderabad and Mohali. Both the schools will also be hosting the event.

“We are honoured…Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 on May 26, 2022, and address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses,” Dean Madan Pillutla told reporters in Hyderabad on Monday.

Telangana CM KCR to avoid meeting PM Modi again

Meanwhile, fueling the intense political battle going on between the TRS and BJP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to avoid greeting PM Modi for the second time in less than four months. KCR has decided to leave for Bengaluru on Thursday a few hours before the arrival of PM Modi in Hyderabad.

The prime minister will also interact with party leaders which is expected to work like a tonic for the party cadre.