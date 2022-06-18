New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on June 20-21, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday (June 18). During his two-day visit to the state, the PM will participate in various events in Bengaluru and Mysuru, PTI reported. “On June 20 and 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have got his programme schedule. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the programmes and all our leaders, legislators, ministers, officials and also police are working in coordination with the SPG," CM Bommai said. For the unversed, Special Protection Group or SPG is a government agency responsible for the safety and protection of the Prime Minister.

As per PTI, Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project at Kommaghatta, inaugurate Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participate in the Yoga Day event on June 21, visit Chamundi hills to pay obeisance to goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and its royals, and also visit Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary.

Addressing mediapersons after reviewing preparations at Kommaghatta where Modi will speak at a public function, Karnataka CM Bommai said the PM will arrive at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Airforce Station at 11.55 am on June 20. "We have made all the preparations to make the PM’s visit a grand success," he added.

After his arrival, PM Modi will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and participate in two events there. At IISc, Modi will inaugurate the Brain Cell Development Centre, which is set up at a cost of Rs 450 crore by IT major Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and his family.

Bommai informed the PM will also lay the foundation for an 850-bed research hospital which is being established by IT company Mindtree. Following his IISC visit, Modi will launch or lay the foundation for several railway, road projects, and multi-modal logistic parks.

(With ageny inputs)