Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5, inaugurate several projects

This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the state within a month. He had earlier visited AIIMS in Rishikesh on October 7 to inaugurate an oxygen plant.

File Photo

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5 to offer prayers and inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 250 crore. This will be his second visit to the state within a month.

The prime minister had visited the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 7 to inaugurate an oxygen plant there.

Confirming Modi's visit to Kedarnath next month, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said apart from offering prayers at the Himalayan temple, the prime minister is likely to inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 250 crore, including the rebuilt Samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

The prime minister is also likely to lay foundation stones for the second phase of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 150 crore, Dhami said.

Modi has visited Kedarnath several times since becoming prime minister in 2014.

The prime minister has been closely monitoring Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

The portals of Kedarnath are scheduled to be closed for winter on November 6 on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj.

Narendra ModiPM ModiKedarnathUttarakhand
