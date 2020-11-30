हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday (November 30) to dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19, officials said.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali
PTI photo

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday (November 30) to dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19, officials said.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, the Sarnath Archaeological Site and later attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, PTI sources said.

The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly-widened and six-lane NH-19, build with a total outlay of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Allahabad and Varanasi by an hour.

PM Modi will light an earthen lamp at Raj Ghat in Varanasi to mark the beginning of the celebrations that is held on every 'poornima' of the hindu month of Kartik. Eleven lakh earthen lamps with be lighted on both the banks of the Ganga.

He  will also undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also watch a light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which was inaugurated by him earlier this month.

Tags:
Narendra ModiVaranasiNH 19Raj GhatKartik Purnima
