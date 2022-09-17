PM Narendra Modi turns 72, here are some steps that he has taken in last eight years to free India of 'colonial mindset'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 17, 2022) turned 72. Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi is the first ever Prime Minister to be born after Independence. PM Modi, who started his second term in office in May 2019, is also the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. During his tenure as PM, he has paid special attention to India's rich history and culture, and has also taken numerous initiatives to free the country of the "colonial mindset".

Here's a look at some of the steps that PM Narendra Modi has taken to shed the baggage of colonial legacy and colonial symbols in the last eight years.