PM Narendra Modi Tweets 'Thank You..' Video For Bidens - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. PM Modi tweeted, "Thank you for your warm hospitality." During their meeting, PM Modi presented President Biden with a special gift, a first edition print of the book 'The Ten Principal Upanishads'. This gesture showcased the deep cultural connection between the two nations.

First Lady Jill Biden was presented with a diamond, delicately placed in a box made of paper pulp known as "kar-e-kalamdani". The unique gift highlighted the craftsmanship and heritage of India.

In return, PM Modi received a remarkable gift from the Bidens—a handmade, antique American book galley. This gesture symbolized the shared appreciation for literature and cultural exchange.

Additionally, the first couple gifted PM Modi a vintage American camera, a hardcover book featuring captivating American wildlife photography, and a signed, first edition copy of 'Collected Poems of Robert Frost'. These gifts celebrated the rich artistic heritage of the United States.

PM Modi's state visit to the United States is a testament to the strong and friendly ties between the two nations. He becomes the third Indian Prime Minister to receive such an invitation, which is reserved for the closest allies and represents the highest form of expression of diplomatic relations.

Tomorrow, President Biden and the First Lady will host a grand State Dinner at the White House in honor of Prime Minister Modi. The prestigious event is expected to be attended by approximately 400 guests, further emphasizing the significance of the visit.