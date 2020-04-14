PM Narendra Modi urges people to follow AYUSH Ministry advisory for boosting immunity to fight coronavirus

NEW DELHI: While extending the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus till May 3, 2020, the Prime Minister on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) also recommended people to follow a series of measures suggested by the AYUSH Ministry through which they can take to boost their general immunity. The PM was seen recommending the AYUSH Ministry advisory on the matter during his televised address to the nation which began around 10 AM.

It may be noted the Ministry of AYUSH had earlier issued an advisory suggesting how to boost general immunity in response to the rising coronavirus infections in the country.

Further to the Hon'ble PM highlighting the relevance of the AYUSH Advisory on Immunity Enhancement in his speech today, the Ministry of AYUSH hereby reiterates the summary of the Advisory. Follow these simple steps to improve disease-resistance. pic.twitter.com/WpqZDfRzMq -- Ministry of AYUSH #StayHome #StaySafe (@moayush) April 14, 2020

The main symptoms of novel coronavirus disease are fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The Ministry has issued advisories for the public urging them to adopt preventive measures and simple remedies that are commonly used for improving the respiratory symptoms and strengthening immunity.

One such general advisory says - In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, entire mankind across the globe is suffering. Enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health.

"We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times." the Aayush Ministry advisory says.

Ministry of AYUSH recommends the following self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

General Measures

-Drink warm water throughout the day.

-Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama, and meditation for at least 30

Stay at Home

-Spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

Ayurvedic Immunity Promoting Measures

-Take Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash.

-Drink herbal tea/decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Add jaggery (natural sugar) and/or fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed.

-Golden Milk- Half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

-Nasal application - Apply sesame oil/coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (Pratimarsh Nasya) in the morning and evening.

-Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 tablespoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

During dry cough / sore throat

-Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

-Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

-These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

PM Modi on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, the PM said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.