New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 22) urged people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-15, stating that this movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. Notably, the government has envisioned the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India's independence through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that this movement will deepen our connect with the tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted. PM Modi said, "Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams."

The Prime Minister further said, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

He also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Today, 22nd July has special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"One nation, one identity- Our Tiranga! In the 75th year of our independence, let`s bring our National Flag home, proudly fly it from 13th to 15th August and show the world we are one! HarGharTiranga," the Ministry of Culture tweeted.`

The Ministry of Culture has taken Har Ghar Tiranga` initiative to mark celebrations for India`s 75th year of Independence .As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15. It will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign and Ministry will seek help from state governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign. The ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)