PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to Maharana Pratap on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 9) paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary, saying his patriotism will always be remembered.

In his message, Naidu said Maharana Pratap was one of India's greatest warriors. "His indomitable courage, valour, leadership skills and love for motherland will always be remembered and continue to inspire every Indian," he said.

Modi described the 13th king of Mewar as the great son of Mother India.

"His life full of patriotism, self-respect and might will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," the prime minister said.

Pratap Singh, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born in 1540.