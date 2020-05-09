हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharana Pratap

PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to Maharana Pratap on birth anniversary

Pratap Singh, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born in 1540.

PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to Maharana Pratap on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 9) paid tributes to Maharana Pratap on his 480th birth anniversary, saying his patriotism will always be remembered.

In his message, Naidu said Maharana Pratap was one of India's greatest warriors. "His indomitable courage, valour, leadership skills and love for motherland will always be remembered and continue to inspire every Indian," he said.

Modi described the 13th king of Mewar as the great son of Mother India.

"His life full of patriotism, self-respect and might will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country," the prime minister said.

Pratap Singh, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born in 1540.

Tags:
Maharana PratapNarendra ModiMaharana Pratap birth anniversaryVenkaiah Naidu
Next
Story

When will you remove Guardian Minister: BJP asks Maharashtra govt over Sion hospital viral video

  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Many Hon'ble Union Ministers strongly condemned the FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary