हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi wears special turban on Republic Day 2021, know who gifted this colouful ‘paghdi’ to him

PM Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing colouful turbans on the occasion of country’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which is a gift to him from the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wearing ‘Halari pagh’ ( royal head turban ) gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for today’s Republic Day event.

PM Narendra Modi wears special turban on Republic Day 2021, know who gifted this colouful ‘paghdi’ to him
Play

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing colouful turbans on the occasion of country’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which was gifted to him from the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wearing ‘Halari pagh’ ( royal head turban ) gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for today’s Republic Day event.

 

 

The bright coloured turban that PM Modi sported was complemented by a grey jacket and cream coloured shawl. 

PM Modi was spotted wearing the colourful paghdi while he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, which has been a low key affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

 

During the Republic Day celebrations last year, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail. 

The PM in 2014, the year he took over as PM appeared for the Independence Day in a bright headgear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made a style statement with his choice of turbans during the Republic Day and Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier greeted Indians all over the world on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay . Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26, 2021), which will be the first to be organized amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the Republic Day celebrations will be a quieter affair as there will be a shorter parade, no chief guest to grace the occasion and much less public participation in the event.

Despite all restrictions and COVID-19 safety protocols, India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, a total of 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

"School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Defence Ministry said.

A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra Modispecial turbanGujaratRoyal FamlilyJamnagarRepublic DayRepublic Day 2021
Next
Story

Lathi-charge on protesting farmers, police uses tear gas after violence
  • 1,06,76,838Confirmed
  • 1,53,587Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M13S

72nd Republic Day: ITBP soldiers hoist the tricolor at the frozen lake in Ladakh