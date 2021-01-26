PM Narendra Modi wears special turban on Republic Day 2021, know who gifted this colouful ‘paghdi’ to him

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi continued with his tradition of wearing colouful turbans on the occasion of country’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. This year too, the PM sported a colourful 'paghdi' which was gifted to him from the royal family of Gujarat's Jamnagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wearing ‘Halari pagh’ ( royal head turban ) gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for today’s Republic Day event.

Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar, today. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The bright coloured turban that PM Modi sported was complemented by a grey jacket and cream coloured shawl.

PM Modi was spotted wearing the colourful paghdi while he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Republic Day, which has been a low key affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#RepublicDay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate pic.twitter.com/mDX47YYVfr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

During the Republic Day celebrations last year, the PM had worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. In 2019, he had worn a yellowish-orange turban which had a red tail.

The PM in 2014, the year he took over as PM appeared for the Independence Day in a bright headgear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made a style statement with his choice of turbans during the Republic Day and Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier greeted Indians all over the world on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay . Jai Hind!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26, 2021), which will be the first to be organized amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the Republic Day celebrations will be a quieter affair as there will be a shorter parade, no chief guest to grace the occasion and much less public participation in the event.

Despite all restrictions and COVID-19 safety protocols, India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, a total of 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

"School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Defence Ministry said.

A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on Tuesday, the ministry said.

