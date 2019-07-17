PM Narendra Modi welcomes ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says truth and justice have prevailed

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomes the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said that ''truth and justice have prevailed.''

The PM took to Twitter and said, ''We welcome today’s verdict in the ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice.''

''Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian,'' the PM assured.

The remarks from PM Modi came shortly after the UN Court on Wednesday suspended the death sentence awarded to former Indian Navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav who was convicted of being a spy by Pakistan's military court.

Reading out the much-awaited verdict in the case, the UN Court said that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by denying India consular access to Jadhav.

The international court, which ruled in favour of India by 15 votes to 1, also directed Pakistan to review the death penalty given to Jadhav in 2017 by its military court.

The verdict, which was later uploaded on the ICJ's website, stated that Pakistan has to provide an “effective review” of the case and added that a “continued stay of execution” of Jadhav was needed for that to happen.

India had asked the UN court to intervene in the case as it said Jadhav had been given an unfair trial and had been denied diplomatic assistance by Pakistan.

The court observed that Pakistan had breached Jadhav’s rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations by not allowing Indian diplomats to visit him in jail.

The ICJ has no means to enforce its rulings which are final and without appeal. It is unclear from the ruling what exactly would constitute an effective review of Jadhav’s sentence.

The ICJ ruling in favour of India has triggered celebrations across the country with many hailing the verdict as a major victory for India.