power crisis

‘Modi ji, who will you blame for power crisis— Nehru ji?’: Rahul Gandhi’s sharp attack

Rahul Gandhi asked in a tweet, "The prime minister's promises and intentions have always been disconnected. Modi ji, who will you blame for your failure in this power crisis? Nehru ji or states or people?"

File Photo

New Delhi: As many states are hit by power cuts amid intense heatwave, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (April 30) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking derisively who is to be blamed for the crisis. 

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP asked Modi who he would blame for the current power crisis– former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, state governments or the people of the country. 

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi asked, "The prime minister's promises and intentions have always been disconnected. Modi ji, who will you blame for your failure in this power crisis? Nehru ji or states or people?"

The video is a compilation of recent news reports and past speeches of PM Modi on electricity, wherein in 2017 he can be heard claiming that there were no more headlines on power crisis or coal crisis. 

On Friday, the Wayanad MP had attacked the Modi government and said it should stop running the "bulldozer of hatred" and run power plants instead. "On April 20, 2022, I told the Modi government to stop running the bulldozer of hatred and start power plants in the country. Today, the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the entire country," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Reacting to Gandhi's post, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had called him a "fake astrologer". "Rahul Gandhi has become a fake astrologer these days. Instead of telling what is going to happen due to the shortage of coal in the country, he should tell the country how big a coal scam happened during his government and how much loss the country incurred due to this fraud," the union minister said in a Facebook post.

The Congress on Friday had alleged that the central government was not providing logistical support for coal distribution to power plants, leading to power outages across the country.

(With agency inputs)

