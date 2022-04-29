हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
power crisis

Stop 'bulldozers of hatred', start power plants instead: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Narendra Modi amid power crisis

The Kerala Congress MP also sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he cared about the country and its people as the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the country.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing power crisis in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the Narendra Modi government to running the "bulldozer of hatred" and start running power plants instead.

"On April 20, 2022, I told the Modi government to stop running the bulldozer of hatred and start power plants of the country, today the coal and electricity crisis has created havoc in the entire country,” he said in a Facebook post.
 
"I am saying again - This crisis will destroy small industries, due to which unemployment will increase further. Small children cannot stand this scorching heat. The lives of patients admitted in hospitals are at stake. There will be financial loss by stopping rail, metro services," the Gandhi said in his post.

"Modi ji, do you not care about the country and the people," he asked and used the hashtag "#BJPFailsIndia".

With large parts of the country facing long power cuts, the opposition Congress on Friday said the central government's misgovernance and mismanagement led to this "artificial" crisis in the scorching summer.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh alleged that the Modi government was not providing logistical support for coal distribution to power plants across the country, leading to the crisis.

The Modi government cannot run away from its responsibility and blame states for all the problems in the country, he added. 

 

