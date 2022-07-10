NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi will face same fate as Sri Lankan President: TMC MLA Idris Ali

“West Bengal: Whatever happened with the President of Sri Lanka, will happen with PM Modi here. Looking at the things in India, PM Modi is a total failure...it will be even worse here. PM Modi will also resign and flee,” said TMC MLA Idris Ali in Kolkata. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali on Sunday (July 10, 2022) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to face the same fate as Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was forced to flee his after anti-government protesters demanding his resignation stormed into his official residence in the capital Colombo. The TMC leader said that looking at the things in India, PM Modi is a total failure. It will be even worse here and PM Modi will also resign and flee, he said.

On Saturday, Congress leader Udit Raj said the situation in India is similar to that of the island nation.

