New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali on Sunday (July 10, 2022) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to face the same fate as Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was forced to flee his after anti-government protesters demanding his resignation stormed into his official residence in the capital Colombo. The TMC leader said that looking at the things in India, PM Modi is a total failure. It will be even worse here and PM Modi will also resign and flee, he said.

On Saturday, Congress leader Udit Raj said the situation in India is similar to that of the island nation.