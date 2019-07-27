close

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi will hold his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday at 11 am

This will PM Modi's second episode of the programme after he assumed office for the second term.

PM Narendra Modi will hold his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday at 11 am. This will PM Modi's second episode of the programme after he assumed office for the second term.

The programme will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) and on the website narendramodi.in.

His last episode took place on June 30, his first after the Lok Sabha election 2019 win. "After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!" PM Modi had tweeted.

