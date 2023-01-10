PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka on Jan 12, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: The 26th National Youth Festival will be hosted in the Karnataka twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad from the 12th to the 16th of January. According to the media reports, Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, told the media in New Delhi that the theme of this year's Youth Festival is 'Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharat'. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Youth Festival-2023 on January 12th, to coincide with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. According to Mr. Thakur, approximately 7,500 youth delegates from throughout the country are anticipated to attend this event. According to Mr Thakur, the celebration would include traditional games like as Kalaripayatu, Thangta, Gatka, Mallakhamb, and Yogasana.

He stated that a social development fair - Yuva Kriti - and a cuisine festival will be organised to allow young craftsmen to showcase their arts and crafts. According to the Minister, India's assumption of the G-20 chairmanship is a historic moment. According to Mr Thakur, youth discussions would be hosted at colleges and universities around the country as part of this initiative. National Education Policy, Climate Change, Water, and Energy will be considered during the talks.

The Youth festival's core concentration is on cultural themes, with a number of other programmes covering a wide range of activities. Aside from that, this event gives adolescents with national exposure for the expression and fulfilment of their cultural gifts and goals.