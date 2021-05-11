PM Narendra Modi to not visit UK for G7 summit due to COVID situation, says MEA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not physically attend the G7 summit in June this year due to the prevailing COVID situation, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday (May 11).

Modi was slated to attend the summit which will be held in Cornwall on the invitation of the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a Special Invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person,” said the MEA spokesperson in response to media queries.

It will be the 47th edition of the summit. The G7 members include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU.

Earlier this year, the UK PM’s visit to India was also cancelled due to the COVID situation.

The two countries did hold a virtual meeting this month to launch plans for a transformed India-U.K. relationship.

The two leaders launched an Enhanced Trade Partnership, adopted 'Roadmap 2030', discussed the current COVID-19 situation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and G7.

The 'Roadmap 2030' was adopted at the Summit to elevate bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the Indian Prime Minister's Office, the Roadmap will pave the way for a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in the key areas of people-to-people contacts, trade and economy, defence and security, climate action and health.