Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi wishes people on World Gujarati Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to all Gujaratis on the occasion of World Gujarati Day.

PM Narendra Modi wishes people on World Gujarati Day
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to all Gujaratis on the occasion of World Gujarati Day.

"Wherever a Gujarati lives, there is Gujarat forever." Let's make Gujaratiness meaningful with its sophistication, identity and sensitivity. Happy World Gujarati Day..." Modi tweeted.

"Veer Narmad is a visionary creator, philosopher, pioneer of social justice. The poet Narmad, who is considered to be 'the first in modern times', introduced his fearlessness and creativity through 'Dandio'. 

A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of social reformer poet Narmad," he added.

August 24 is Poet Narmad's birthday and is celebrated as a day dedicated to Gujarati language and literature.

