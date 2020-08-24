PM Narendra Modi wishes people on World Gujarati Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to all Gujaratis on the occasion of World Gujarati Day.

"Wherever a Gujarati lives, there is Gujarat forever." Let's make Gujaratiness meaningful with its sophistication, identity and sensitivity. Happy World Gujarati Day..." Modi tweeted.

"Veer Narmad is a visionary creator, philosopher, pioneer of social justice. The poet Narmad, who is considered to be 'the first in modern times', introduced his fearlessness and creativity through 'Dandio'.

A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of social reformer poet Narmad," he added.

August 24 is Poet Narmad's birthday and is celebrated as a day dedicated to Gujarati language and literature.