PM Narendra Modi Worships Sri Ranganatha Swamy In Tamil Nadu; Check Lord Ram Connection

In a significant event, the Prime Minister visited the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam, highlighting its special connection with Sri Ram. The temple venerates Sri Ranganatha Swamy, a manifestation of Vishnu. According to the temple's narrative, the idol worshipped at Srirangam holds historical significance as it was originally revered by Sri Ram and His ancestors. Legend has it that Brahma presented this idol to Sri Rama's forebears, who diligently worshipped it in Ayodhya. Later, as a precious gift to Vibhishana, Sri Ram entrusted him with the idol, which, on its journey to Lanka, became permanently installed in Srirangam.

The Ramayana, regarded as a national epic, has inspired numerous versions composed in various languages. Today, the Prime Minister engaged in a special gesture by listening to verses from the Kamba Ramayana at the Srirangam temple.

The Kamba Ramayana, an ancient rendition of the epic, holds a significant place among these versions. Crafted by the illustrious Tamil poet Kamban in the 12th century, it adds a unique cultural and linguistic dimension to the timeless tale. The temple visited by the Prime Minister today is intricately connected with the Kamba Ramayana, further emphasizing the rich tapestry of the epic's interpretations across diverse regions and languages.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: PM Modi listens to a scholar reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli.



One of the very old versions of Ramayana is the Kamba Ramayana, which was composed by Tamil poet Kamban in the 12th century. Kamban first… pic.twitter.com/V18VO1FOpb January 20, 2024

It was at this very temple that Kamban first publicly presented his Ramayana and won the hearts of the people. Even today, there is a platform/Mandapa in the temple called Kamba Ramayana Mandapam to commemorate that occasion. PM Modi sat in that very place where Kamba first sang the Tamil Ramayana, reinforcing the deep connection between Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Shri Ram.

Prime Minister Modi's visit not only invokes Lord Ram's connection with Sri Ranganatha Swamy, but also is an attempt to make the BJP a household name in the Dravidian state. Through the Ram temple, the BJP is looking to connect to the people of Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Ram Temple consecration cremony will take place on January 22 in Ayodhya.