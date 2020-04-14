हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi's 7 steps to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as India lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) addressed the nation and announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

PM Narendra Modi's 7 steps to tackle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic as India lockdown extended till May 3
ANI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 14) addressed the nation and announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

''People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice,'' he said.

During his address PM Modi also appealed to the citizens to follow seven steps in order to help the government to win the war against coronavirus. The steps are as follow:

1) Take utmost care of the senior citizens of your house, especially those with underlying problems.

2) Follow lockdown rules and social distancing properly and use home-made face covers and masks.

3) Increase your immunity by following directions given by Ayush Ministry. 

4) Download Aarogya Setu application to help curb coronavirus spread.

5) Help poor families as much as you can.

6) Show empathy towards those employed in your company, business. Do not sack them 

7) Have respect for coronafighters - doctors, police and those involved  in cleaning

The prime minister also said that all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored till April 20 and the states which will not let hotspots increase could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.

"With fast action and early lockdown, India has done much better than the bigger nations. The figures from these developed nations show that we are doing much better," noted the prime minister.

In his third address to the nation, which began around 10 AM, also paid his tribute to BR Ambedkar in his address to the nation. PM said that while comparing with other countries is not appropriate, some truths cannot be ignored. Countries with better resources even compared to them, India is in a much better position, he said.

