PM Narendra Modi's action plan to combat coronavirus- MBBS graduates to be deployed on COVID-19 duty

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 2) held a meeting with experts to discuss ways to augment the human resource situation for effective management of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting, it was decided that steps would be taken to incentivize students and graduates of medical and nursing courses to join COVID-19 duty, the government sources said. A detailed plan will be revealed on Monday (May 3).

Some of these steps are likely to include deferring National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and incentivizing MBBS pass-outs to join COVID-19 duty to help in tackling the virus.

“The medical personnel doing Covid duty will be given preference in government recruitment as well as a financial incentive,” the Government of India (GoI) source added.

The PM also reviewed the availability of oxygen and medicine in the country amid oxygen shortage in the country.

